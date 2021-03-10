Columbus City Schools looking to get struggling students back on track

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools Superintendent said while some students are struggling academically during the pandemic, others are excelling.

Columbus City Schools Superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon said the district will work to keep that momentum going with hopes of helping all students.

Dixon said some students have learning loss because they are not in front of their teacher.

Learning remotely has been a challenge, which is why CCS is taking action to get students striving at their greatest potential.

Dixon said as the district works toward returning students to in-person learning, efforts must continue to help those who are struggling with remote learning.

She added there is a community within the overall community that’s made strides with remote learning. That community – a digital academy, where students have a self-paced platform and meet with teachers during office hours.

“We want Columbus City Schools students leading the way, co-designing their learning experiences, so for those students who may need a little more, you get a little more in summer school, but for those students that want to accelerate and learn or even get past where they are, that opportunity is there for them, too,” Dixon said.

