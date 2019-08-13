Columbus City Schools launch new online enrollment system

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools kick off a busy school year next week and officials are making it easier to register students online.

There is a new enrollment system in place to help save families time. Residents can go to the school system’s website and register their child online.

Parents will go through a “speedy pass” system and be prompted to make an appointment to the enrollment center. While at the meeting, parents will present the following documents:

Birth certificate

Parent ID or custody forms

Student immunization records

The school system will be enrolling 1,400 students each week, so parents are encouraged to set up a meeting as soon as possible.

“This time of the year is busy because people wait until the last minute or people have just moved,” explained Tonya Freeman, director of enrollment for the school system.

CSS has also extended its hours to accommodate all new families entering the district and those who need to change their address.

The enrollment center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.