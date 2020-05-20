Columbus City Schools host virtual graduation for 19 high schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools will host a virtual graduation for 19 high schools.

Columbus City Schools says it will celebrate their seniors’ academic achievements with a virtual graduation ceremony, June 22 through June 27.

Columbus City Schools superintendent, Dr. Talisa Dixon says the virtual graduation is balance between protecting students and celebrating their achievements.

“Developing the right graduation plan during this unprecedented time has always been about balancing safety with our desire to celebrate your graduation appropriately. A virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 does that,” says Columbus Superintendent Dixon.

According to their press release, each high school’s ceremony will be streamed live on the Columbus City Schools Facebook page and YouTube channel, aired on the Columbus Educational Access channel, and also simulcast on WCBE 90.5 FM.

Graduation details can be found here.