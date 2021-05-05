Columbus City Schools finalizes plans for 2021 in-person graduations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools has announced the times and locations for the in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021.

Ceremonies are scheduled for the Columbus Convention Center and three high school sites from Wednesday, June 2 through Saturday, June 5.

All ceremonies will adhere to necessary health and safety guidelines, the district said, with face masks being required and attendees must practice social distancing.

In addition, all ceremonies will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Each student will receive two tickets for guests, which will allow for social distancing. Guests will be required to remain seated.

The district said these ceremonies will be the first time since March 2020 that the seniors will get to see their entire class in-person.