Columbus City Schools employee facing child pornography charge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An employee for Columbus City Schools has been arrested and is facing a charge related to child pornography.

Michael McCammon, 57, of Dublin, was arrested Monday on a charge of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. Court records state that in January he shared a pornographic image of two girls during an online conversation.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court.

McCammon works as a controller in the central office and has been employed by the district since 2006. A district representative said he has been placed on leave pending further investigation.