Columbus City Schools discuss bussing, classroom setup for fall return

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Reopening 2.0.

Columbus City Schools shared with parents more information Tuesday about what school will look like this fall.

Tuesday’s meeting came as the 2020-21 school year winds down, a year heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was the second reopening session for parents and students, with Tuesday’s meeting specifically looking at aspects outside of education.

As of now, the district is planning a full five days in-person model.

During the virtual meeting, school officials talked about transportation and what bussing will look like this fall.

Earlier in 2021, bussing was a major obstacle for Columbus City Schools when it came to getting all the students back into the classroom.

“As it looks, routing is going to be prepared probably in the first time in a long time, well in advance of the start of the new school year,” said Gary Bright, operations manager for CCS transportation services.

The district said all students will have the option to take the bus next year. This spring, parents were asked to opt out of bus service due to the pandemic.

“We really encourage the parents to use the online portal,” Bright said. “To get on there, you’ll be able to see your routing and things like that well in advance. You can check it as often as you want for any changes that might take place.”

Columbus City Schools is also planning another COVID-19 vaccine clinic in June, this time including students 12-year-old and older.

“If they had not already received it, that will be the first round with the Pfizer vaccine and the second round or dose will be provided on July 8 and July 9,” said Columbus City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. John Stanford.

The district also discussed what the facilities will look like when it comes to cleaning and how classrooms will be set up.

“Water fountains have been disabled this year and will continue to be disabled and that’s just a spot where things can be passed on from one student to another,” said Columbus City Schools Operations Team member Joe Brown.

Leaders said that masks will still be a must in the classroom and on buses and that hand sanitizer will continue to be readily available.

“Sneezeguards or barriers like you see in the picture will still be available on top of the desk so there’s an extra barrier — student to student or student to staff — in order to keep everybody safe as we go back to school in the fall,” Brown said.

There is also a May 28 deadline – this Friday – when enrollment will close on Blend-Ed, the district’s new virtual education option. Also coming up is the deadline for the district’s summer experience, which is June 1.