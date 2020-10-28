Columbus City Schools, Columbus Education Association reach understanding to finalize learning plans

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association (CEA) reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to finalize the District’s learning plans through the end of the first semester, which concludes on January 15, 2021. 

The agreement, which covers the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, includes provisions for the second quarter learning model for specific student groups:

  • Students in the Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs at Columbus Downtown High School and the Fort Hayes Career Center will begin blended learning on Monday, November 2, as planned.
  • Special education students in grades PreK to 12 with specific complex needs will remain in a completely remote learning environment through the end of the semester (January 15, 2021).

