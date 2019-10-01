Columbus City Schools closed Tuesday due to high temperatures, humidity

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools will cancel classes Tuesday due to prolonged hot temperatures and humidity.

All after-school activities including athletics are also canceled.

The district will require school administrators and custodial teams to report to work. Teachers, secretaries, and school-based staff will not be required to report. Non-school based employees, bus drivers and bus aides will be required to report as scheduled.

“We do not take this decision lightly,” said Superintendent Dr.Talisa Dixon. “The greatest challenge is not just the hot temperatures during the day, but how hot and humid it stays into the evening. Our schools simply cannot cool off at night. We must put the safety of our students and staff first.”

The superintendent and district leadership will continue to monitor building conditions and make decisions about early dismissals or class cancellations as early as possible, to give families as much time as possible to plan for scheduled changes.