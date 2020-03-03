Columbus City Schools assures parents it is preparing for coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The largest school district in Ohio took a step Monday to assure parents it is ready for the coronavirus, if and when it comes to the state.

Columbus City Schools sent a letter to parents telling them what they need to know about their children and the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“Yes, I really think that helps out,” said Columbus parent David Will.

Columbus City School officials call it a proactive measure. CCS said it’s notifying all parents about plans regarding the coronavirus.

School officials said keeping students and staff members safe will require everyone’s participation.

Just ask Sarah Will; she said her teachers and parents are stressing good hygiene.

“If you have to cough, then cough in your elbow,” said Sarah.”Keep washing your hands, and like my dad said, eat oranges, and get a nice amount of sleep every night.”

The Director of Health, Family, and Community Services for Columbus City Schools, Kate King, said the district has received calls from some parents expressing their concerns directly to their child’s school.

“We feel that we need to get ahead of any kind of information like this, and we don’t want rumors out there,” said King. “There are many coronaviruses. There’s one COVID-19, and we want to be sure that everybody understands that ahead of time. We have no cases in Ohio. We have no cases in Columbus City School. We want to keep it that way.”

She added the letter sent to parents should clear up any misunderstanding about COVID-19.

King said the district is in close communication with Columbus Public Health and the state health department to make sure it is up-to-date with what’s going on and are following all the guidelines necessary to stop the spread.

“I think that really helps out,” said David Will. “As long as everyone is telling the same message, I think it minimizes their fears.”

School officials are also telling anyone who is sick to stay home and not go to school.