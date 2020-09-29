Columbus City Schools announces plan to return to blended in-person learning

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools Tuesday announced it is finalizing plans to return students to the classroom.

Starting on October 19, CCS says it will employ a phased-in schedule, based on grade level, in order to safely return students to its school buildings.

CCS’s blended learning plan calls for students to attend in-person classes two days each week and to learn remotely from home three days per week.

Start dates for students based on grade level are as follows:

Pre-K – 3rd Grade: October 19

4th – 5th Grade: October 26

6th – 8th Grade: November 2

Pre-K – 3rd grade students with complex needs will return to the classroom on October 19, with the remaining students with complex needs across all grade levels returning on October 26.

Career and Technical Education (CTE) students at Columbus Downtown High School and the Fort Hayes Career Center will return on October 19.

In accordance with the District’s initial plans, all other CCS high school students will continue with completely remote learning after the first quarter at the end of October.

CCS school nurses returned to the buildings starting this week on September 28. The District says it will continue to work with health experts for the implementation of district-wide COVID-19 safety protocols.

The district’s teachers will return by October 14 for classroom preparation. All employees will be scheduled for professional development about COVID-19 safety training. Central office staff, school-based staff, and some teachers will be phased into returning on-site in early October to accommodate building preparation and student assessments.