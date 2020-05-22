Al Roker, Deborah Roberts announced as keynote speakers for CCS 2020 commencement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools announced their two keynote speakers for this year’s commencement, Friday.

Columbus City Schools says NBC Today Show Host and Weatherman Al Roker and ABC News Correspondent Deborah Roberts will deliver the keynote address for the class of 2020.

“These are extraordinary times, and of course, extraordinary solutions are required to keep our kids feeling valued and celebrated,” said Deborah Roberts. “My husband, Al Roker, and I are delighted to contribute to their big day.”

“We are happy to simply encourage and inspire as best we can from our living room couch,” added Al Roker.

During the week of June 22 through 27, each high school’s virtual graduation ceremony will be streamed on the Columbus City Schools Facebook.

