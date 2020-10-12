Columbus City Schools announces finalized plan to return to blended in-person learning

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City School District has announced its finalized plans to return students to the classroom.

The blended learning plan calls for virtual or in-person individual orientation sessions for each grade level in grades Pre-K to 8, including unique student populations, before they fully return in-person for the blended learning model.

“We know families have questions and concerns, so our updated blended learning plan now includes virtual or in-person individual orientation sessions for each grade level in grades Pre-K to 8, including unique student populations, before they fully return in-person for the blended learning model,” said Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon. “Families and students will have the opportunity to understand the new level of health protocols and safety protections we have put in place.”

The schedule is as follows:

The district had previously said that the dates of orientation would be the start of blended in-person learning.

A release from Columbus City Schools says that during the virtual or in-person orientation, students and families will meet with their grade level teachers and appropriate school administrative staff to learn about student safety protocols, building and grade-level expectations, and technology assistance at in-person orientation meetings if needed.