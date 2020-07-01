Columbus City Schools announce reopening recommendations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Students and staff would be required to wear masks in school buildings and on the bus as well as follow social distancing guidelines.

These are just some of the recommendations for how the largest school district in Ohio will reopen this fall

Columbus City Schools said safety is a top priority along with education that meets students individual needs.

There is a little flexibility but there is a huge push for online or remote learning this upcoming school year.

Columbus City Schools Superintendent/CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon said the recommendations are base on the work of the Reopening Task Force appointed in May to discuss possible scenarios to safely reopen schools in the fall.

The superintendent said from the very beginning of Tuesday’s school board meeting that not everyone will be happy.

Here are the recommendations for how students will learn.

For Pre-K to 8th grade will have a Blended learning environment.

2 days in school 3 days at home Some students will go Monday and Tuesday; others will go Thursday and Friday. This is to help cut down on large crowds inside the school at one time.

There’s also the CCS Digital Academy which is available for K-12

This option is for parents who don’t want to send their kids to school students learn at their own pace and work on assignments 24/7 Parents can register from July 13 to August 1 for the academy

Remote High School Learning:

Grades 9-12 Set up like a traditional high school but it’s all remote learning. Teachers will set up digital classes such as Google classroom students will receive digital and print material to work on

The district is currently working on getting its hands on money to help make sure families have the technology they need to keep up with the coursework.

The district hopes to have an announcement on funding soon.

The task force also recommended the district provides breakfast and lunch for all students. It will still have the grab and go sites.

Lunch will happen in the classrooms and not the cafeteria. Also, recess for younger students will look different than before.

Columbus City Schools are still waiting for guidance from the CDC, the Ohio Department of Health, the Ohio Board of Education, and labor unions.

The school district said these are only recommendations and that parents and staff members should expect change since no one is sure what will happen next during the pandemic.

The Task Force was comprised of more than 150 staff members across various district departments, teachers, and community partners.

The Task Force’s recommendation presentation is available below.

