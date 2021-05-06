Columbus City Schools employee resigns following child porn charge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Controller for Columbus City Schools, whose child pornography case is on hold in the Franklin County courts, has resigned his position effective July 31, 2021.

Michael McCammon submitted his letter of resignation to CCS Treasurer/CFO Stan Bahorek on April 23.

Mr. Bahorek, Please accept this email as my official notification that I intend to resign my position as Controller effective July 31, 2021. Thank you for all your support and best wishes to everyone. Michael McCammon resignation email

McCammon, 57, of Dublin, had been placed on leave with CCS after he was arrested on a charge of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. McCammon is accused of sharing a pornographic image of minors during an online conversation.

The grand jury did not bring back an indictment on McCammon’s case — instead issuing a No Bill — which gives prosecutors time to complete their investigation and resubmit to the grand jury. The case is essentially paused in the courts for the foreseeable future.