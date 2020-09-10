Columbus City School Bus caught in gunfight crossfire, no one injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City School bus was caught in the crossfire of a gunfight between people in two vehicles in the area of E 17th Ave. and Brentnell Ave. at approximately 3:42 p.m., according to CCS spokesperson Jacqueline Bryant.

There are no injuries to students or the bus driver. The bus was struck twice, once in the back and once in the tire.

The bus was transporting three St. Francis DeSales students from school.

Two students were released to their parents and the third student was transported home by CCS.

Three other cars were caught in the crossfire, but no one was injured in those vehicles.

Columbus Police remain on the scene investigating.