Columbus City Pools delay opening to May 31 due to chilly weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Recreation and Parks Department has announced a new opening day for city pools: Monday, May 31.

The Dodge, Driving Park, and Tuttle pools were scheduled to be opened Memorial Day Weekend, beginning May 29, but the weather is not supposed to cooperate.

“While we are disappointed that we need to move the opening date of our Dodge, Driving Park and Tuttle pools, with Saturday having a high temperature of 54 degrees, we knew that would not be safe for our visitors,” said Paul Rakosky, interim director of Columbus Recreation and Parks Department.

The rest of the city pools will begin opening the week of June 7, according to a release from the city.

Pools will operate daily in three, two-hour time blocks: 12:30-2:30 p.m., 3-5 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. All visitors must register in advance, including infants and supervising adults. Children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Online registration begins Monday, May 24 at 9:30 a.m. Visitors can register online at columbus.gov/pools or register in person at their local pool.

Spraygrounds will be open from 12-7 p.m., seven days a week. No registration is needed.

Admission to all pools will be free and leisure cards will not be required. Pool memberships will remain on hold for now, the release states.

For more information, visit columbus.gov/pools