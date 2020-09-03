Columbus city leaders holding virtual town hall on gun violence in the city

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several Columbus leaders will be holding a townhall, Thursday, to talk about the gun violence happening in the city.

The townhall will be held by Columbus City Council President Shannon G. Hardin.

On Wednesday, Hardin talked to NBC4’s Kerry Charles about the violence.

“As a Columbus community we’re all responsible for coming together to figure out how do we move forward and how do we continue to keep Columbus safe,” said Hardin.

Speakers at the town hall will include community leaders and family members impacted by violence. They will be discussing topics of public safety, strong neighborhoods, raising up the city’s youth, and the judiciary’s work to keep kids safe.

With the city approaching 100 homicides for the year, Hardin says everyone needs to be part of the conversation to stop the violence.

“I’m City Council president so I take responsibility for this conversation and trying to create a future for Columbus where we all can feel safe 39 but, we all have to take responsibility for this, we all have a role in this.”

The town hall is scheduled for 4 p.m., Thursday.