Columbus city leaders announce temporary outdoor seating pilot program for restaurants and bars

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Leaders with the city of Columbus have announced a new pilot program that will allow restaurants and bars to expand their outdoor seating.

“Now more than ever, it is important to find ways to support our local restaurants,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther. “The Temporary Outdoor Seating Pilot Program will allow for more patrons, while still maintaining the social distance required to decrease the spread of COVID-19.”

The new program will allow restaurants and bars to apply for expedited approval with the city to use the right-of-way for temporary outdoor on-street dining areas or expand seating into their parking lots. This will also help restaurants comply with the Public Health Emergency Order declared by Ginther in March.

All temporary outdoor seating areas permitted must comply with the requirements in the pilot program and with state and local health requirements intended to slow or prevent the transmission of COVID-19, according to a release from the city.

Conditions for the right of way and sidewalk program include:

The pilot program is applicable to restaurants on city streets with speeds 30 mph or less.

All locations must be in an existing parking lane and will be reviewed on a case by case basis.

“Edge buffers,” or barriers, are required to maintain a safe distance between vehicular traffic and patrons. Barriers can be either concrete or water filled.

Dining areas cannot block vehicle or pedestrian traffic, or impede ADA access.

All entities are required to return the public property to its original condition upon conclusion of the Pilot or use.

Conditions for expansion on private property or into parking lots include:

No more than 25% of required parking spaces may be used.

Accessible parking spaces are not to be obstructed, or approved alternative spaces of the same dimensions must be provided elsewhere on the parcel.

Tents are allowed with 75% of tent sides remaining open when in use.

Temporary dining area does not increase the current establishment maximum capacity.

All applications and/or questions for expansion into the right of way or sidewalks can be submitted online at https://portal.columbus.gov/permits/.