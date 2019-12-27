Columbus City Hall evacuated after smoke in basement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Smoke from a basement room at City Hall led to the building’s evacuation this morning at 7:20 am.

A spokesman for the Columbus Division of Fire said they contained the situation within four minutes after the first engine arrived in response to the alarm.

People returned to the building at 90 West Broad Street once firefighters saw it was safe.

