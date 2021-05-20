Columbus City Councilmember Elizabeth Brown announces bid for Franklin County Commissioner

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In a series of tweets, Thursday, Columbus City Council member Elizabeth Brown has announced she is running for Franklin County Commissioner.  

“I know what’s at stake when we don’t put families at the forefront of public policy making: neighborhoods burdened by addiction, childcare and elder care crises that force families to make impossible choices, and far too many women and families facing eviction,” Brown said on Twitter. “I’ve also seen what’s possible when we do put families first: paid family leave for Columbus employees, emergency COVID-19 financial assistance, scholarship and financial literacy programs, and universal representation for families fighting deportation.”

Brown was re-elected to Columbus City Council in 2019 after originally be elected in 2015. She currently holds the office of President Pro Tempore.

Franklin County Commissioner Marilyn Brown announced May 11 she is resigning her position and retiring after 14 years.

