Columbus City Council votes to fund next police recruitment class

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is no longer opposing the Division of Police’s June recruit class.

Council previously proposed moving $2.5 million that Mayor Andrew Ginther and the city’s Department of Public Safety said would have effectively canceled that class.

Council is no longer going in that direction, though.

Council members voiced mixed feelings about the move, but when it comes down to it, Council President Shannon Hardin said he doesn’t want the rest of the city’s budget held up by the issue.

Council was set to vote on a budget Monday that would have moved $2.5 million dollars that was going to fund the June police class.

Instead, Council President Shannon Hardin introduced an amendment that would no longer do that, meaning there will be money for the police class.

Leadership at the Columbus Division of Police warned if council had gone forward with the previous version of the budget, it would have put the division three steps back.

Ginther also wanted the city to move forward with the next recruitment class.

Hardin previously said he wanted the class delayed until an audit of the hiring process was completed. The audit is part of the city’s attempt at diversifying the police force to more represent the community they serve.

Hardin added that over the weekend, he hit an impasse with the mayor and other city council members and that he didn’t want to let $2.5 million hold up a $970 million budget that also includes COVID-19 relief and other efforts to reimagine safety.

“To let the full budget move forward, we are proposing an amendment from the floor,” Hardin said during Monday’s meeting. “It creates reimagining safety fund as before, but no longer takes the funds from the Division of Police. This means council will not oppose the June police recruit class. I’m not willing to sink the entire budget over this effort.”

If the budget passes next week, the $2.5 million will go toward funding the June police recruitment class.

In a statement, Ginther said: