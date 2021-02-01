Columbus City Council to vote on police reform legislation named for man killed by police officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Council is set to vote Monday on legislation named after Andrè Hill, an unarmed man shot and killed by a now-former Columbus Police officer in December.

Council is increasing its reimagining public safety efforts because of what happened to Hill.

Police said officer Adam Coy’s body camera was not activated until after he shot Hill. Video from the camera shows Hill lying on the ground for several minutes before anyone helped him.

Coy was fired from the police department about one week after the shooting.

The legislation before Council addresses both of those issues.

If passed, the legislation would require officers to activate their body cameras during any enforcement action or other situations as outlined in the Division of Police’s directives.

The legislation would also require officers to request EMS help when use of force causes serious injury and would require officers themselves to render aid in certain situations.

The ordinance acknowledges there are Division of Police directives about this, but states, “The city has determined additional safeguards are necessary.”

Andrè Hill’s family attorney is planning on speaking in support of Andrè’s Law at Monday’s City Council meeting.