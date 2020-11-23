Columbus City Council to discuss public safety reform plan

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Monday morning, members of Columbus City Council will present a plan to reform public safety as part of its 2021 budget process.

“The process to Reimagine Public Safety is a commitment for the long-term, and we need residents engaged in this essential conversation,” said Council President Shannon G. Hardin. “We have three priorities in Reimagining Safety: alternative crisis response, investing in violence prevention, and investing in a better, more accountable division. Resident voices are critical to shape these investments and create a safer city.”

The city’s 2021 operating budget was presented earlier in November. That budget sets aside $1 million for a police civilian review board and Office of Inspector General.

The Columbus Division of Police budget also includes money for a new computer aided dispatch system to improve officer response and wellness and an expansion of ShotSpotter. There will also be an expansion of Mobile Crisis Response. Social workers will be embedded with police and firefighters to address behavioral health.