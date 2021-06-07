Columbus City Council to consider police Civilian Review Board legislation

The Columbus, Ohio, Division of Police Central Headquarters is seen on September 15, 2016. (Photo by PAUL VERNON/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Monday that legislation to codify the Civilian Police Review Board has been sent to City Council for consideration.

“In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved civilian oversight for the Columbus Division of Police,” Mayor Ginther said in a news release. “Members of the Civilian Police Review Board have been appointed and will soon begin a search for an Inspector General. This legislation supplements the City Charter changes made by the voters and represents the next important step in making the Board and Inspector General part of the police reforms we seek.”

The proposal specifies the duties and responsibilities of the Board and Inspector General, including the authority to develop administrative rules; receive, initiate, review and cause the investigation of complaints of misconduct; make recommendations on resolutions of complaints; and make recommendations on discipline.

Members of the board have already been appointed and the search for an Inspector General is expected to begin soon. The board is expected to hold its first meeting in July.