Columbus City Council set to vote on police reform measures

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Council’s ideas for police reform could be in place soon.

Council has been holding hearings and discussions for the last month about what it has been calling re-imagining public safety, discussions that started after George Floyd’s death in March and the demonstrations across the country, including the capital city, since then.

Now council is set to vote on these police reform proposals Monday night.

Council first announced the four areas they wanted to see change in late last month.

Since then, Council has held about 20 hours of public hearings, gotten about 1,000 letters from the public and actually heard from about 100 residents during the virtual hearings, all leading up to Monday’s vote.

The four areas Council has been focusing on are no-knock warrants, background checks for police to include ties to hate groups, demilitarization of the police, and independent investigations of the police.

For weeks, there have been a lot of conversations, and now, there is a better idea of what Council will be voting on as the proposals make the agenda for Monday’s meeting.

The proposed legislation calls for more requirements for police to conduct a no-knock warrant – the proposal does not ban them.

Another ordinance would call on voters to decide if the city will have a civilian review board of the Columbus Police Department.

A third proposal would require police to have a policy that does not allow officers be allowed to serve if they are affiliated with any hate groups.

A proposal for the demilitarization of the police department is not on Monday’s agenda, but Council President Shannon Hardin said it will be introduced at the meeting.

These proposals have been put together over the last four to five weeks.

“There are some people who would say you are moving too fast and this is too much,” Hardin said. “And then there are a lot of folks saying you’re not moving nearly fast enough. What we put forward was a package we believe we could get done.”

Hardin believes the proposals will likely be approved based on the amount of time and collaboration that have gone into them.

Harding added the Council plans to work on more police reform, but wanted to get some things in place before going on recess until September.