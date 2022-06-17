COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In an effort to help residents keep cool during the next wave of heat, Columbus City Council and Gateway Film Center are partnering to provide 2 days of movies to individual residents and families for free.

Movie goers can choose from the following films from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00pm:

  • Lightyear
  • Jurassic World Dominion
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • A Chiara (Tuesday only)
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Brian and Charles
  • The Lost Girls
  • Panda! Go Panda! (Wednesday only)

One bag of popcorn is included in the ticket. Click here to find exact dates and movie times.