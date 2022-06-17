COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In an effort to help residents keep cool during the next wave of heat, Columbus City Council and Gateway Film Center are partnering to provide 2 days of movies to individual residents and families for free.

Movie goers can choose from the following films from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00pm:

Lightyear

Jurassic World Dominion

Top Gun: Maverick

A Chiara (Tuesday only)

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Brian and Charles

The Lost Girls

Panda! Go Panda! (Wednesday only)

One bag of popcorn is included in the ticket. Click here to find exact dates and movie times.