COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In an effort to help residents keep cool during the next wave of heat, Columbus City Council and Gateway Film Center are partnering to provide 2 days of movies to individual residents and families for free.
Movie goers can choose from the following films from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00pm:
- Lightyear
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Top Gun: Maverick
- A Chiara (Tuesday only)
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Brian and Charles
- The Lost Girls
- Panda! Go Panda! (Wednesday only)
One bag of popcorn is included in the ticket. Click here to find exact dates and movie times.