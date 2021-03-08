Columbus City Council OKs three affordable housing ordinances

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council approved three ordinances Monday it says will encourage more affordable housing in the city.

The Housing For All legislative package approved by council contains the following ordinances:

Ordinance 0494-2021: Prohibits housing discrimination based on source of income

Ordinance 0495-2021: Provides multiple options to pay security deposits

Ordinance 0496-2021: Mandates landlords provide receipts to document proof of payment

Councilmember Shayla Favor, chairperson of the council’s Housing Committee, sponsored the ordinances.