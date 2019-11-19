Columbus City Council OKs $450K settlement to Stormy Daniels

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus City Council approved a $450,000 settlement to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Both sides agreed on the settlement in September and Monday’s vote put an end to this saga.

It all began back in July of 2018 when Daniels and two other performers were arrested at Sirens Nightclub on the northeast side of Columbus. The arrest put the Columbus Vice unit in the national spotlight.

Daniels was charged with three misdemeanor sex offenses for allegedly inappropriately touching an undercover female officer.

Within hours of the arrest, Daniels was released from jail and the charges were dropped.

In August of this year, the Columbus Division of Police announced departmental charges against five officers involved in the operation.

Daniels filed a federal civil rights lawsuit seeking $2 million from the city. With the agreement, she will drop all claims made in her complaint against the city, according to a spokeswoman for City Attorney Zach Klein.

A spokesperson for the city attorney’s office said if the two sides didn’t reach the settlement, it could have cost the city a lot more.

“That was the initial request that was filed in the complaint, but that did not include any compensatory damages that the jury might have determined nor did it include attorneys fees, which are always an issue in the 1983 claim,” said Lara Baker Moorish from the city’s attorney’s office.

The settlement will come from the city’s general account.

In January, a $150,000 settlement was reached with the other two performers, Miranda Panda and Brittany Walters. City council has not yet voted to approve those settlements.