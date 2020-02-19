Columbus City Council hosts “Celebration of Black History”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council is hosting a “Celebration of Black History” Wednesday.

Scheduled for 1pm, in Columbus City Council Chambers, the program is being held to celebrate African American history in the success and shaping of Columbus.

During the ceremony, Council will honor the recipients of the James Preston Poindexter Awards, named for the Rev. James P. Poindexter, the first black member of the Columbus City Council.

The 2020 Poindexter Award recipients are John H. Gregory, Curtis Moody, Ann B. Walker, Francisca Figueroa, and Willie L. Gaddis.