Columbus City Council honors slain philanthropist

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus City Council is honoring the life of Dorothy Cage-Evans, a life that was taken too soon.

It’s been about a month since she died.

Her 82-year-old husband is behind bars, accused of killing her inside the couple’s home.

Their daughter told police he has advanced stage dementia.

Cage-Evans, 85, was a well-known philanthropist in central Ohio.

City council presented a special resolution to Cage-Evans’ family Sunday morning at their church.

When you read the resolution, you can see how much she’s done for the community. From helping to start Greater Columbus Community Helping Hands to creating a scholarship fund to being the food pantry coordinator at her church, that’s just some of her work.

Giving this resolution to her family is the city council’s way of saying thank you.

City Council President Shannon Hardin first met Cage-Evans when he was in high school.

He said she was a giant in this community and will be especially remembered for how caring she was.

“Cared for people, cared for the community, who always had open arms to give you a hug whenever you saw her,” Hardin said. “She was a staple of our community.”

Hardin also said city council doesn’t give out resolutions like this very often. It wanted to dedicate one to Cage-Evans to make sure her family knows how much her work is appreciated.