Columbus City Council helps distribute Thanksgiving food for those in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s the season of giving thanks.

The City of Columbus distributed 1,000 turkeys Saturday to families in need at St. Stephens Community House.

Columbus councilmembers said since the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many families, they wanted to relieve some financial stress for those affected by the pandemic and give them a reason to smile this Thanksgiving.

“I’m just grateful for those who have helped make this a reality for folks who are going to be struggling this Thanksgiving to put a meal on the table,” said Columbus City Councilmember Shayla Favor.

Councilmembers urge those who can to donate canned foods at St. Stephens to help out many more families this holiday season.