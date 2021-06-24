Columbus City Council explores passing DORA, local pro sports approve of proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus City Council held a public hearing to listen to comments about the proposed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA, for the Arena District.

If approved, the proposal would allow the purchase of alcoholic beverages at participating bars, restaurants, and vendors and carry them outdoors using specific biodegradable cups within the designated area.

The DORA would run along Nationwide Boulevard, east of Nationwide Arena, to the west of Lower.com Field. Parts of it would branch off of Nationwide Boulevard.

The proposal is for the DORA to be in operation from three hours before Columbus Crew, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Columbus Clippers home games, until 11:59 p.m. on the days those are played. The DORA may also operate during special events.

Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said if the proposal is approved, there would be signs marking the boundaries of the DORA.

“The signage will be very clearly marked,” Remy said. “Within the DORA, open container laws do not apply, but the minute that you leave they would and so we want to make sure that people are clear that they better finish their drink before they leave the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.”

According to Rory McGuiness, the deputy director in the department of development, the DORA could be in place by August, depending on if and when the council approves it.