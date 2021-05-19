Columbus leaders ask City Council to repeal local mask mandate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In light of changing guidance on the wearing of masks in public, Columbus Public Health and the Mayor’s Office are asking City Council to repeal its local mask order.

In an advisory sent Wednesday afternoon, the administration said the following:

As we continue to adjust to the new CDC guidance on mask wearing for fully vaccinated people, Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts emphasizes that the pandemic is not over.

“Franklin County remains at a red alert level, and disease activity remains high in our community,” Dr. Roberts said. “Currently, only 40% of Franklin County residents are fully vaccinated.”

Dr. Roberts advises residents who are not vaccinated to get the vaccine as soon as possible and to continue to wear a mask especially when indoors. Those with a medical reason that prevents them from getting the vaccine, should work with their healthcare providers to determine when they can get vaccinated.

Dr. Roberts recommends those who are fully vaccinated to consider their personal situation and the risk to family, friends and community before completely abandoning their masks. With relatively high COVID activity in Columbus, fully vaccinated individuals should continue to wear a mask as appropriate in crowds. Everyone – vaccinated or not – also should continue to wash their hands frequently and stay home if they are sick.

“We have come so far in our fight against COVID-19 because of the diligence of our residents,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “The end of the pandemic is in sight, and with continued use of the common sense measures we have been using for the last 14 months, we can all return to normal soon. The best tool we have is the vaccine. Until you can get it, please continue to wear a mask and avoid crowds.”

To align with new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Ohio Department of Health (ODH) guidance, the administration is asking Columbus City Council to repeal its local mask order. However, those who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect their health.