COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Taxpayers in Columbus will be paying more for water and sewage services in the city.

Columbus City Council approved a tax hike Monday for rates just in time for the start of the next year.

According to the approved bill, the prices are expected to go up between $18 and $163 per year.

The rate of the hike would depend on the type of meters on the home or business.

There was a second reading of the ordinance before the council voted.