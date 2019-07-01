Columbus City Council approves Crew SC ordinance, will help fund MAPFRE redevelopment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Plans to redevelop the Mapfre stadium are moving forward after the city agreed to spend $50 million dollars to revamp the stadium and area around it.

In a couple of years, there will be a new layout for MAPFRE stadium sports park after the Columbus Crew moves to its new stadium in the Arena District west of Huntington Park.

“We’ve all been actively engaged in the redeveloping project and can’t wait for the next 30 years,” neighbor, Peggy Williams said.

People will be able to experience a new recreational facility, entertainment, and redevelopment of the current stadium.

“It’s a promise that the infrastructure that’s around them won’t become a blight in the neighborhood,” Morgan Hughes, organizer of Save the Crew, said.

Monday night city council voted to spend millions of dollars on the redevelopment.

The total cost for the project is around $250 million, with additional taxpayer money coming in from the county and state.

Something that some people said they aren’t thrilled about.

“It’s not always correct for the taxpayer,” neighbor Brett Adams said.

Adams said he supports the Columbus Crew but thinks the money should come out of the team’s pockets.

“It should be with their money, not our taxpayer money,” Adams said.

However, with plans for a new community sports park, people who live in the area said this is an investment in their neighborhood.

“I can’t even imagine what the kids in the neighborhood are feeling right now, it’s their future that’s the most exciting,” Hughes said.

The project will break ground later this year and then take a couple of years until it’s complete.

There is no exact date as to when the project will open to the public.