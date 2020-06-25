Columbus City Council announces legislation to ‘reimagine safety’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Council has announced legislation to reimagine safety.

Columbus City Council members announced the legislation they say will improve community safety during a news conference Thursday morning.

Council Member Elizabeth Brown says there are things that are working and council needs to figure out how to build on them.

She talked about not wanting to give officers military equipment, and says the finance committee will look at the equipment police are authorized to purchase.

The Columbus City Council will also act on the Mayor Andrew Ginther’s order to have police officers investigated by an independent agency.

A public hearing will happen in July about how to get it right.

