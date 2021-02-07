Columbus church opens doors to keep homeless out of the cold

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The bitter cold temperatures are especially challenging to the homeless population.

Some groups are trying to make sure everyone has a warm place to spend the night.

The Church for Community Development for All People won’t just serve as a house of worship Sunday – it will be a place for people to stay warm.

The church will be open for what it’s calling an all-night prayer vigil.

If people want to come and pray, they’ll be able to do so. If they just need a warm place to spend the night, they can do that, too.

Church and Community Development for All People isn’t just dealing with the cold. It also wants to keep people safe from the coronavirus as well, so masks and social distancing will be required.

Volunteers will be at the church and hand out sleeping bags and other necessary supplies people may need inside.

The church has done this in the past when it’s been extremely cold, including Saturday night.

Mike Premo, the director of community engagement for the church, said more people have been coming by each time.

“We want to make sure they have a safe place to rest their head when the day is done,” he said. “To reaffirm that we believe that they’re important, that they’re valued, that we care about them and that they’re an important part of our community.”

When the church opened its door at 7 p.m. Sunday, volunteer Kim Hairston was there to welcome people to the building.

“My heart if full,” she said as people started arriving at the church. “Two more we can help out. Not only is it potentially saving a life, they have nowhere else to go. They don’t have… the shelters are full, the family centers are full.”

The night started with a prayer. Sleeping bags, food, and other necessities were provided.

Even though the hours can be a challenge, Hairston said she volunteers because through the church, she sees many of the people she’s helping every day.

“These are my people,” she said. “Everybody that came in here came in from the bitter cold, not a grumpy person. So they bring me a joy, they give me that energy to do what I can for them because that smile, they encourage me so if I can do something for them, I consider it a blessing.”

The church, located at 946 Parsons Avenue, will be open until 7 a.m. Monday.