COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local church is once again upping its goal to make sure Ohio teenagers in foster care are not overlooked this holiday season.

In 2019, One Church had a goal of gifting at least one $25 gift card to every teenager in foster care in Franklin County. They exceeded that goal and were able to give three to each of them. In 2020, they expanded their efforts and were able to work with social workers and churches in all 88 Ohio counties to gift every teen in foster care in the state two $25 gift cards.

This year, their goal is even higher for Ohio’s approximately 4,400 teenagers in foster care.

“My personal goal this year is to just blow this out of the water,” said Dionna Carter with One Church. “I would love to collect half a million dollars in gift cards. I just think it would be so amazing for these teens to get $100 in gift cards, not just purely for the amount, but just to show them how their community supports them and is behind them.”

Carter explained they’ve again partnered with other churches, social workers, and sponsoring businesses across the state to collect gift cards to places teens like such as movie theaters, Starbucks, Amazon, H&M, Target, fast food restaurants, etc.

We want to be able to show this demographic, how special they are, how loved they are. Dionna Carter

One Church

You can donate online, or $25 gift cards can be dropped off or mailed to 817 N Hamilton Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 now through Dec. 5.

“The biggest thing from our hearts is a thank you,” Carter added. “This is very near and dear to us. We’re very passionate about supporting these teens. And each year seeing the community come out in droves, it just blows our minds. It is truly miraculous, honestly. We just are so appreciative of every partner, every person, every church, everyone who’s lent a hand to support this outreach. It means so much to us and it’s just mind-blowing to see what we’re able to accomplish when we all come together.”

CLICK HERE to learn more or donate.

Watch the full interview with Carter in the video below.