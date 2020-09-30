Columbus, Central Ohio Trick or Treat dates and times

Group of kids with Halloween costumes walking to trick or treating (Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Trick or Treat will go on in 2020, even though it will be different throughout Central Ohio because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Communities have begun announcing times, with many but not all following the recommended time from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission of Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued Halloween guidelines last month that include:

It is strongly recommended that Ohioans exercise caution when deciding to participate in trick-or-treating and events that put them in close contact with people outside their households. To lower risk, consider safer, socially distant ways to celebrate, such as: Holding a drive-through or drive-in trick-or-treat event, with children in costume and face coverings staying in cars and collecting treats from individuals spaced at least 6 feet apart. Holding drive-by costume or car-decorating contests with judges who are physically distanced. Decorating your home and hide treats as an alternative to trick-or-treating.

Holding costume parties or pumpkin carving events or contests online, such as by video conference.

Do not hold large in-person Halloween parties. If holding smaller parties, limit attendance to 10 or fewer people and hold the event in an outdoor area where social distancing is possible. Avoid activities, such as bobbing for apples, that foster the spread of infection.

Always wear a face covering and stay 6 feet away from people who are not from your household, whether trick-or-treating, passing out treats, or attending attractions or events. Stay home if you are sick. (NOTE: Face coverings should never be placed on children younger than 2 or anyone who cannot easily remove them.)

Carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.

Here are Trick or Treat times confirmed by NBC4:

Ashville: Oct. 31, 4-5:30 p.m.

Athens: TBD

Bexley: Oct. 29, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Bucyrus: Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.

Canal Winchester: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Centerburg: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Chillicothe: TBD

Circleville: Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Columbus: TBD

Danville: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Delaware: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dublin: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Fairfield Township: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Fredericktown: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Gahanna: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Genoa Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Grove City: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Groveport: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Hilliard: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Johnstown: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Lancaster: Oct. 29, 6-7:30 p.m.

London: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Marion: Oct. 31 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Marysville: Oct. 31, 6-8p.m.

Mount Sterling: TBD

Mount Vernon: Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m.

Nelsonville: Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

New Albany: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

New Lexington: TBD

Newark: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Obetz: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Orange Township: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Pataskala: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Pickerington: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

The Plains: TBD

Plain City: Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

Powell: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Prairie Township: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Reynoldsburg: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Richwood: TBD

Somerset: Oct. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Sedalia: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

South Bloomfield: Oct. 31, 2-4 p.m.

South Solon: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Upper Arlington: Oct. 29, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Waverly: TBD

Westerville: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

West Jefferson: Oct 29, 6-8 p.m.

Whitehall: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Worthington: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

The following health department guidelines have been issued, and residents are encouraged to review them well in advance trick-or-treat festivities: