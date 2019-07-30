Columbus celebrities go all out for Dean’s Charity Steer Show at the Ohio State Fair

You know their names. You know their faces. You know their voices.
They’re some of the best in their crafts, but can they handle a 1300 pound animal?
“I can’t be last!” I need to at least have a good showing, feel good about it,” NBC4’s Matt Barnes exclaimed.
Before the celebrities showing at the Deans Charity Steer Show entered the ring, the smack talk was fierce.
“I’m a quick learner. It’s part of being an athlete,” explained former Buckeye and NFL player Joshua Perry. “I know Barnes isn’t quite the athlete that I was, so he probably doesn’t have those types of skills.”
“Here’s the thing… Josh hasn’t event practiced,” Barnes rebutted. “He got called into this late, so he has the ‘built in excuse,’ but he’s going down.”
How’d they do when it really mattered?
Neither Matt nor Joshua won. Clark Kellogg, former Ohio State and NBA player and current Ohio State board member, won with the best-looking steer, and Bob Peterson, public servant and eighth-generation farmer from Fayette County, won showmanship.
The real winner of the event is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. More than $135,000 was raised for them to support the care they provide to families who have children getting treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
You can still donate to Matt’s fundraising page at give.osu.edu/Barnes.
Celebrity exhibitors:
- Cathann Kress, vice president for agricultural administration and dean of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences
- Matt Barnes, news anchor for WCMH-TV Channel 4, Columbus
- Mark Berven, president and chief operating officer of Nationwide Property & Casualty
- Joshua Perry, former Ohio State and NFL football player
- Jay Edwards, small business owner and real estate investor from Athens County
- Clay Hall, sports director at WSYX Channel 6/FOX 28 TV, Columbus
- Woody Johnson, host of “Woody and the Wake-Up Call” on WCOL-FM 92.3, Columbus
- Clark Kellogg, former Ohio State and NBA player and current lead college basketball analyst for CBS Sports
- Rick Malir, chief executive officer and co-founder of City Barbeque
- Bob McElligott, sports broadcaster for the Columbus Blue Jackets
- Shelley Meyer, former first lady of Buckeye football
- Bob Peterson, public servant and eighth-generation farmer from Fayette County
- Adam Sharp, executive vice president, Ohio Farm Bureau