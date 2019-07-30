Columbus celebrities go all out for Dean’s Charity Steer Show at the Ohio State Fair

You know their names. You know their faces. You know their voices.

They’re some of the best in their crafts, but can they handle a 1300 pound animal?

“I can’t be last!” I need to at least have a good showing, feel good about it,” NBC4’s Matt Barnes exclaimed.

Before the celebrities showing at the Deans Charity Steer Show entered the ring, the smack talk was fierce.

“I’m a quick learner. It’s part of being an athlete,” explained former Buckeye and NFL player Joshua Perry. “I know Barnes isn’t quite the athlete that I was, so he probably doesn’t have those types of skills.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Matt Barnes to try his hand at steer showing during Ohio State Fair

“Here’s the thing… Josh hasn’t event practiced,” Barnes rebutted. “He got called into this late, so he has the ‘built in excuse,’ but he’s going down.”

How’d they do when it really mattered?

Neither Matt nor Joshua won. Clark Kellogg, former Ohio State and NBA player and current Ohio State board member, won with the best-looking steer, and Bob Peterson, public servant and eighth-generation farmer from Fayette County, won showmanship.

The real winner of the event is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. More than $135,000 was raised for them to support the care they provide to families who have children getting treatment at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

You can still donate to Matt’s fundraising page at give.osu.edu/Barnes.

IT’S SHOW DAY! Matt Barnes is just one of the many local celebrities getting ready to show in the Dean’s Charity Steer Show at the Ohio State FairSTORY➡️ www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/matt-barnes-to-try-his-hand-at-showing-steers-during-ohio-state-fair/ Posted by NBC4 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Celebrity exhibitors: