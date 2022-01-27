COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A priest has been placed on administrative leave as the Catholic Diocese of Columbus investigates an allegation of sexual abuse against a minor.

The Diocese announced Tuesday that Father Dean Mathewson, 77, was placed on leave related to a recent allegation over an incident from the early 1990s. A news release says the incident took place during Matthewson’s tenure at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Newark and does not make clear whether he is being accused himself.

Since 2006, Mathewson has been coordinator of priest hospital chaplains and serving part-time himself at Riverside Methodist Hospital, with additional sacramental duties at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish. He was in Newark from 1991 to 2003 in various roles, then at a facility in Hilliard for three years.

His career began as a teacher at St. Francis de Sales High School in 1973, and he also taught at Catholic schools in Columbus, Chillicothe and Marion through 1991, in addition serving as a pastor in LaRue for 10 years.

A Diocese review board will determine whether the allegation is credible and “execute the necessary judicial and administrative processes” if it is, the release said.