Columbus Catholic bishop calls for love and kindness in midst of division and hate

by: NBC4 Staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Columbus is calling for an end to the hatred.

Bishop Robert Brennan spoke with NBC4’s Colleen Marshall about the recent protests and violence. Bishop Brennan is calling for respect and kindness in the midst of division and hate.

“We need to listen carefully and feel each other’s pain. We need to feel the pain of the African American community. Keep speaking up, but let’s find ways to do it so our voices can actually be heard, and not get lost,” said Bishop Brennan. “I live right on Broad Street. I see many of the people coming and going, and there are many fine people who want to raise their voices.

The bishop says he wants us to come together and pray for peace.

