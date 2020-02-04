Columbus businesses try the cashless trend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Businesses nationwide are saying goodbye to cash and choosing to only accept cards and that includes here in central Ohio.

Dublin Cleaners has been cashless for more than two years and President and CEO Brian Butler said it was a business move.

“With us, it (cash) was only 1.8 percent of sales, so I think that’s where a business has to start,” he said. “If they’re doing a meaningful amount of cash sales, that’s the customer and the market telling them what they want.”

Cities like Philadelphia, San Francisco, and most recently New York City are putting a stop to the practice by passing ordinances.

Opponents of the cashless movement said it keeps financially unstable people from being able to participate in the local economy.

Winans Chocolates + Coffees + Wine’s downtown location has been trying out cashless since August, but say if someone only had the cash, they would work to accommodate them.

Dublin Cleaners also said they would help accommodate someone by allowing exact change.