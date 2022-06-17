COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Businesses along High Street in the Short North are decked out with rainbow flags ready to celebrate Pride weekend. Crowds already started pouring in Friday night.

Timothy Roberts, the head chef at the Short North Pint House, said Pride is typically one of their top five busiest weekends of the year.

He said business was booming all weekend during the last in-person Pride festival in 2019. This year, they’re expecting the same, if not more.

“Every major milestone that we have had so far this year we have actually done above expected sales because I think people are excited to go out,” Roberts said. “The last two years we were all stuck Facetiming each other. Now we can go grab a beer.”

Roberts said during weekends like these, they must be ahead of the game, so they made sure to stock up on food, beer, and liquor. He said the people who attend Pride are typically well behaved and always dressed to the nines.

“Glitter, body paint and crop tops, which I am a huge fan of personally. When I’m at home that’s what I wear too, well not the glitter,” Roberts said with a laugh. “I think people will definitely be dressed to impress.”

Dozens of businesses are participating in the Pride weekend celebrations.

Stonewall Columbus has made a list of some LGBTQ+ friendly businesses. Click here to find that list and support them this weekend.