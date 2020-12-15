Columbus business owner voices concern over slow holiday shipping

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local small business is voicing concerns for shipping this holiday season after several shipments remain in limbo ahead of the holiday season.

Natalie Pariano with Natterdoodle said she’s waiting for an update on packages she shipped out 15 days ago — Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales.

One major concern for her is people cancelling orders because of slow shipping.

Packed with love and care, Pariano is hoping her goods make it to their destinations in time for the holidays.

“Once I ship it, I have no more information than the customer and it’s been really concerning for customers,” she explained.

As a small business, Pariano uses the United States Postal Service because it’s feasible. Now customers have been calling, asking about the hold up.

A number of those packages have been sent by Pariano, which has been the case since the end of November.

“We’re over 15 days out from shipping,” Pariano said. “A lot of those packages and some of them we’ve shipped locally and still haven’t made it to their destination.”

In Columbus Tuesday, the main office had a line of trucks waiting to get into the docking area.

Regarding slow shipping, a USPS representative said, “This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges. The Postal Service is experiencing significant volume increases, while at the same time, employee availability has been reduced due to the impacts of COVID-19. We are flexing our resources to process and deliver the mail as quickly as possible. We are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays.”

Pariano, however, is taking the issue into her own hands, at least locally, but to do that for all orders isn’t an option.

“I’ve been driving some orders that even chose shipping, but I’ve been driving them around just because I’m so nervous to put them out at the post office and not be sure they’ll get there on time,” she said.

Pariano said the USPS is her choice for shipping because of the price.

“The difference can be four or five dollars a package, so it’s much more affordable to go with USPS, but when you’re in a position of not knowing when it’ll get there, it’s really kind of complicated and we’re having to make tough choices,” Pariano explained.

She’s urging all customers of small businesses to consider curbside pickup or even think of gifting differently this year.

“Be creative,” Pariano said. “Maybe print a picture of it off of your computer and wrap it up and say it’s coming and made with love by a local business.”