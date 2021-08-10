Columbus broadcasting pioneer honored by the city

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus city leaders honored Ann B. Walker by having a plaza in Bronzeville dedicated to her.

Walker spent decades of her career at NBC4 as its first woman broadcaster to report on the Ohio legislature and later becoming the first woman in broadcast management in the city.

The area will include apartments for mixed-income renters, retail space, a bank, a yoga studio, and a family restaurant.

Walker’s honoring comes as city leaders continue to name building in the district after its matriarchs.

