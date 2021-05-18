Columbus boy’s efforts buys bulletproof vests for police K-9 officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It was a police television show which inspired an 11-year-old central Ohioan to learn more about the four-legged frontline workers who keep the public safe.

Brady Snakovosky said he couldn’t understand why K9 officers didn’t have a bulletproof vest to protect them on the line of duty. After countless hours of research, he learned they were expensive and difficult for police departments to access.

At only 8-years-old, he decided to take action and created a GOFUNDME to get these vests. After support from his family and community, a year later, he decided to make this more permanent and created a non-profit, Brady’s K9 Fund, to help more K9s in the United States.

“He really wanted to give back to the police K9s,” said Brady’s mother, Leah Tornabene. “When he found out their department typically runs on donation, he found that their department doesn’t automatically get ballistic vests.”

He said in the last three years, he’s donated close to 400 vests to K9s in the United States and one in the United Kingdom.

“I’m hoping that others see this and inspire their children and our young community to also think about giving back,” Tornabene said.

On Tuesday, Brady donated six vests to the Whitehall Police Department and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.

“To have someone come to us, someone like Brady, who wants to stand up and say, ‘It’s my turn to help you,’ it puts us in a position that we are so grateful,” said Whitehall Police officer Ryan Dompier.

Dompier said in a time where there is so much going on in the world with the pandemic, this is something the department really looked forward to Tuesday.

“These are our partners,” he said. “They’re more than a dog. They’re more than even a family member. They are with us 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Brady says he hopes to continue providing more vests to those who request them. He said police departments are on a waiting list, but as long as he has the funds, he will continue to help.

“I’m proud of myself that I’m protecting all the K9s and that they’re safe,” Brady said.

To learn more about his non-profit and donate visit https://www.bradysk9fund.com.