1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Chillicothe City Schools Southern Local Schools Waverly City Schools

Columbus Bomb Squad investigating suspicious package on city’s east side

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
columbus-fire_92289

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Residents have been evacuated as the Columbus Bomb Squad investigates a report of a suspicious package on the city’s east side.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin, a report of a suspicious package is being investigated at the Walnut Glen apartments.

An officer at the scene said a woman’s car had been stolen.

The woman flagged down some officers when she found the vehicle at the apartment complex.

Police said the car wouldn’t start.

The woman also noticed something in the front seat that looked suspicious, which prompted the call to the bomb squad.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools