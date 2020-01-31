Columbus Bomb Squad investigating suspicious package on city’s east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Residents have been evacuated as the Columbus Bomb Squad investigates a report of a suspicious package on the city’s east side.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin, a report of a suspicious package is being investigated at the Walnut Glen apartments.

An officer at the scene said a woman’s car had been stolen.

The woman flagged down some officers when she found the vehicle at the apartment complex.

Police said the car wouldn’t start.

The woman also noticed something in the front seat that looked suspicious, which prompted the call to the bomb squad.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.