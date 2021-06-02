Columbus boards up suspected drug condo in Hilltop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A condominium in Columbus’ South Central Hilltop neighborhood has been boarded up by the city as a suspected nuisance property.

According to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein, the condo, on the 1100 block of Hardesty Place East in the Hardesty Village community, is the 11th drug-related nuisance property the city has boarded up on the west side this year.

Klein announced the temporary restraining order in a press release Wednesday.

The condo is located near Hilltonia Park, Franklinton High School, and Lindbergh Elementary School.

Court documents state that since 2019, Columbus Police have responded to the residence for two shootings, nine narcotics complaints, 11 domestic violence or domestic disturbance calls, and 11 drug overdoses.

In a press release, Klein said the property owner was the victim of a shooting at the property on Sept. 3, 2020. On Sept. 27, police received another call that the property owner “had been shot in a drug deal gone wrong.”

“The drug trafficking and criminal activity occurring at this condo was dangerous and serves as a reminder that addiction continues to impact all pockets of our community,” Klein said in a press release. “We want Columbus residents to know that in partnership with the Columbus Division of Police, we will continue to target the drug dealers who prey on folks in our community who are struggling with addiction.”