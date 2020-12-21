Columbus Bishop: Christmas will be different, but Christmas nonetheless

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Churches across the country have faced hardship with the pandemic forcing them to prioritize safety over worship.

NBC4’s Colleen Marshall and Catholic Diocese of Columbus Bishop Robert Brennan recently discussed how churches are preparing for a Christmas season unlike nay before.

“This is going to be a different Christmas, but it is going to be Christmas nonetheless,” said Bishop Brennan. “We are going to follow many of the same safety protocols that we have been using to this point. We ask people to wear masks, that’s part of the state regulation. We are set up to be distant from one another. We clean the church between every mass, we use hand sanitizers, all of that.”

Bishop Brennan noted that different parishes are taking different approaches to Christmas services, depending on their circumstances. Some are using reservation systems or having overflow masses in other places. Some are serving people as they come, since they are in rural areas where the crowd is more predictable.

“We’re asking, we’re actually begging people, please check with your parish, because everyone is going to be a little different based on their facilities,” said Bishop Brennan.

You can watch Colleen Marshall’s entire interview with Bishop Brennan in the video above.